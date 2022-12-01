Look: Nia Long Breaks Her Silence On Ime Udoka Scandal

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 08: Actress Nia Long attends Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 8, 2022 between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, the Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for having an improper workplace relationship with a female subordinate.

Udoka's fiancee, Nia Long, finally broke her silence on this cheating scandal this week.

Long revealed that she's still devastated about this situation. She said the Celtics decided to make a "very private situation" available to the public.

"It was devastating, and it still is," Long told The Hollywood Reporter. "He still has moments where it’s not easy for him. If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing."

The only real positive from this situation is that Long received a ton of support from people on social media.

"I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” she added. “And then what I found was this tribe of women and men who were standing up for me in a way that felt like I was in this bubble of protection, and that was very comforting.”

Long did not comment on her current relationship status with Udoka.