Look: The Celtics’ Injury Report For Tonight Is Crazy

The Boston Celtics are going to be severely short-handed for tonight’s game against the Miami Heat, a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals.

Nine players have officially been declared out for Boston, with seven of them sitting due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19. Only point guard Kemba Walker and shooting guard Romeo Langford are missing the game due to physical injuries.

Star forward Jayson Tatum is the biggest name on the injury report. Tatum is in the middle of a 10-to-14 day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

However, fellow standout Jaylen Brown is also out due to protocols, as are veteran big man Tristan Thompson and young center Robert Williams.

The full list can be found below.

Celtics players who are out tonight vs. Heat: Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Tristan Thompson

Kemba Walker (injury)

Semi Ojeleye

Grant Williams

Romeo Langford (injury)

Robert Williams

Javonte Green

On Saturday, we saw the Philadelphia 76ers play with only seven available players in a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Boston will likely be down to the minimum of eight active players for tonight’s game–Philly had an eighth player active in Mike Scott, though he was unavailable to actually play.

The Celtics and Heat are supposed to tip off at 7 p.m. ET tonight.