Magic, Celtics Reportedly Finalizing Significant Trade

The Orlando Magic are awfully busy before this afternoon’s trade deadline. In just the past hour alone, the franchise has pulled off two major trades.

Earlier today, Orlando sent All-Star center Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls in a blockbuster deal that involves Wendell Carter, Otto Porter and a pair of first-round picks.

A few moments later, the Magic found a suitor for Evan Fournier. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the French swingman is heading to the Boston Celtics.

Orlando is reportedly receiving two second-round picks in exchange for Fournier. That’s not really a great haul considering Fournier averages 19.7 points per game.

Fournier could end up giving the Celtics a huge spark off the bench. At least, that’s what one NBA player told Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

“Great pickup for Boston. He can come in off the bench and get buckets,” an unnamed player told Goodman. “Good defensively, great team guy. Can be a black hole sometimes, but won’t be the case in Boston cause he isn’t the guy.”

Despite already dealing Fournier and Vucevic, the Magic aren’t done making moves this afternoon. Multiple reporters believe they’ll trade Aaron Gordon today as well.

The Celtics were recently mentioned as a frontrunner for Gordon, but they might be out of the sweepstakes after this Fournier trade.