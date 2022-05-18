Marcus Smart Reportedly 'Aiming' For Game 2 Return

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with Jaylen Brown #7 after a basket in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 16, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics had to play Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals without two key contributors in Al Horford and Marcus Smart. They were ruled out just a few hours before tipoff.

Fortunately for the Celtics, it doesn't sound like Smart will be sidelined much longer.

Smart is "aiming" for a return in Game 2, according to Yahoo insider Chris Haynes. However, his status is dependent on how his foot responds to treatment.

If Smart's foot sprain doesn't improve over the next two days, he might have to wait until this series shifts back to Boston.

As for Horford, it's unlikely he'll play in Game 2. He's currently out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Smart's return would certainly help out the Celtics' chances of winning this series.

Not only would Smart's return to the court give Boston another ball-handler, he'd improve the team's intensity on defense.

In the event Smart isn't ready to return for Game 2, the Celtics will need someone besides Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum to step up. They combined for 53 points in the Game 1 loss.

Game 2 between the Celtics and Heat will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.