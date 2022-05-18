Marcus Smart "Aiming" For Game 2 Return: Fans React

BOSTON, MA - MAY 28: Jayson Tatum #0 reacts with Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the Eastern Conference first round series against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on May 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Marcus Smart was unable to suit up for the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals due to a foot sprain. The good news, however, is that he could return for Thursday night's matchup.

Per Yahoo insider Chris Haynes, Smart is "aiming" to return in Game 2. That is, of course, if his foot responds well to treatment.

Smart has played a key role in the Celtics' playoff run, averaging 15.0 points and 6.2 assists per game.

There are NBA fans who believe Smart's potential return will help the Celtics even up the series against the Miami Heat.

On the flip side, some think Al Horford's absence is the bigger issue. He entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Tuesday.

The reality is the Celtics are not at full strength right now.

If the Celtics want to avoid falling into a 2-0 deficit, they'll need Jayson Tatum to continue playing at an elite level.

The Celtics should have an official update on Smart prior to tipoff on Thursday.

Tipoff for Game 2 between the Celtics and Heat is at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.