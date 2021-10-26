Marcus Smart Had Brutally Honest Admission On LaMelo Ball

During Monday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball had an impressive stepback 3-pointer with Marcus Smart guarding him. It was a sensational move that had NBA fans buzzing on social media.

Following the game, Smart was asked about Ball’s crossover in the third quarter. Smart isn’t really bothered by the jokes being made about him on Twitter simply because the Celtics defeated the Hornets in last night’s game.

“He’s going to get all of the Overtime, House of Highlights, SportsCenter [highlights] and all that, but we got the win and that’s all that matters,” Smart told reporters.

NBA fans believe this is a “salty” comment from Smart.

Smart also said that he expects plays like that to happen sometimes because he’s an aggressive defender.

“It happens. I’m a defender. Just like a shot blocker, you’re gonna get dunked on a few times. All he did was make a good move, stopped, and I just stopped.”

"He's going to get all of the @overtime and @HoHighlights but we got the win and that's all that matters" 👀😲 Marcus Smart didn't mince words when talking about the Lamelo Ball play 👏☘️ pic.twitter.com/daLJXmAO3o — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 26, 2021

Smart finished Monday night’s game with seven points, five assists and four rebounds. Ball, meanwhile, had 25 points and nine assists against the Celtics.

The Celtics will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Wizards. As for the Hornets, they’ll take on the Magic tomorrow.