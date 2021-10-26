The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Marcus Smart Had Brutally Honest Admission On LaMelo Ball

Celtics guard Marcus Smart dribbles up the ball.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 14: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on March 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Kings 126-120. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

During Monday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball had an impressive stepback 3-pointer with Marcus Smart guarding him. It was a sensational move that had NBA fans buzzing on social media.

Following the game, Smart was asked about Ball’s crossover in the third quarter. Smart isn’t really bothered by the jokes being made about him on Twitter simply because the Celtics defeated the Hornets in last night’s game.

“He’s going to get all of the Overtime, House of Highlights, SportsCenter [highlights] and all that, but we got the win and that’s all that matters,” Smart told reporters.

NBA fans believe this is a “salty” comment from Smart.

Smart also said that he expects plays like that to happen sometimes because he’s an aggressive defender.

“It happens. I’m a defender. Just like a shot blocker, you’re gonna get dunked on a few times. All he did was make a good move, stopped, and I just stopped.”

Smart finished Monday night’s game with seven points, five assists and four rebounds. Ball, meanwhile, had 25 points and nine assists against the Celtics.

The Celtics will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Wizards. As for the Hornets, they’ll take on the Magic tomorrow.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.