Marcus Smart Was Reportedly Heard “Screaming” In Celtics Locker Room After Loss

Celtics guard Marcus Smart dribbles up the ball.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 14: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on March 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Kings 126-120. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics blew a 17-point lead in tonight’s Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat. Afterwards, Marcus Smart took out his frustrations.

According to veteran Boston Globe scribe Gary Washburn and others on the scene, the hard-nosed guard could be heard screaming in the post-game locker room.

Additionally, Washburn and ESPN’s Malika Andrews each said they heard what sounded like objects being thrown inside the locker room.

Smart and the Celtics are officially at a crisis point after falling 106-101 to the Heat tonight. Miami now leads the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals series 2-0.

After the game, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens downplayed the post-game discord, chalking it up to the emotion and pressure of the situation.

Indeed, Boston wing Jaylen Brown said the outpouring of anger from Smart could be used for the team’s benefit moving forward.

As it stands, the Celtics need to figure things out quickly.

Boston will get its first shot to get back in the series Saturday night in Game 3. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.