The Boston Celtics blew a 17-point lead in tonight’s Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat. Afterwards, Marcus Smart took out his frustrations.

According to veteran Boston Globe scribe Gary Washburn and others on the scene, the hard-nosed guard could be heard screaming in the post-game locker room.

Additionally, Washburn and ESPN’s Malika Andrews each said they heard what sounded like objects being thrown inside the locker room.

Smart and the Celtics are officially at a crisis point after falling 106-101 to the Heat tonight. Miami now leads the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals series 2-0.

Marcus Smart is screaming in the #Celtics locker room and there is a bunch of arguing going on. Smart comes out say “y’all on that bullshit!” Team is imploding. Smart is in bathroom and there is still screaming coming from locker room. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

Smart wasn’t the only one yelling. There were definitely items thrown and a lot of yelling. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

After the game, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens downplayed the post-game discord, chalking it up to the emotion and pressure of the situation.

When asked about this, Brad Stevens said: “Guys were emotional after a hard game — hard loss.” https://t.co/eWYuPdrzLb — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 18, 2020

Indeed, Boston wing Jaylen Brown said the outpouring of anger from Smart could be used for the team’s benefit moving forward.

As it stands, the Celtics need to figure things out quickly.

Jaylen Brown on Marcus Smart getting angry in the locker room: “That’s why we love Marcus – he plays with passion, he’s full of fire…We need that. There are ups & downs with families, but we embrace each other for who we are. We gotta take that same fire and add it to Game 3” — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 18, 2020

Boston will get its first shot to get back in the series Saturday night in Game 3. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.