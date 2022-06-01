Marcus Smart's Old Comment On Warriors Has Resurfaced

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 14: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on March 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Kings 126-120. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Back in February, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart revealed something interesting during a live appearance on "The Old Man and the Three Podcast."

Asked by podcast co-host J.J. Redick if he could remember a time that the Eastern Conference was as wide open as it was this season, Smart cited 2018.

That year, the second-seeded Celtics pushed LeBron James and the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers to the brink in the Eastern Conference Finals before losing in seven games.

As disappointing as that loss was, Smart said it was doubly painful, because he and his teammates felt they would have gone on to beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

"We definitely thought we had a great chance," Smart said. "To this day, we still thought if we went to the Championship instead of LeBron and those guys, we definitely would've beat Golden State."

With Smart and the Celtics finally getting their crack at the Warriors in the Finals starting tomorrow, his four-month old quote has resurfaced.

In addition to Smart, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford are current Celtics who played for that 2017-18 team. Will they finally take advantage of their shot to take down Golden State?

Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals will tip off at 9 p.m. ET Thursday night on ABC.