Mike Breen Had A Hilarious Slipup During Sunday’s Game

After nearly five months of nonstop basketball, NBA players have certainly grown weary of the grueling schedule that comes with the regular season. However, it looks like that feeling might apply to broadcast crews as well.

In Sunday’s game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks, play-by-play man Mike Breen made a fairly significant mistake on a pronunciation. Late in the third quarter, he accidentally referred to Boston center Tacko Fall as “Taco Bell” in what made for a hilarious moment on the broadcast.

Breen quickly laughed it off and poked fun at himself for the mistake. As he made the correction, he chuckled and said that he “needed to get some sleep.”

Take a look at video of the moment, per Jeff Eisenband:

Mike Breen called Tacko Fall, “Taco Bell.” 😂🌮🔔 Clyde: “You must be hungry, bro.”

Breen: “I need to get some sleep.” pic.twitter.com/hmn8UMNgni — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) May 16, 2021

Breen is one of the very best basketball broadcasters on-air today, so the mistake is one to forgive and forget. Hopefully, he’s able to apologize to Fall in the near future.

Even with Breen’s gaffe, Fall got significant playing time with Celtics head coach Brad Stevens opting to rest some of his top players with the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference already locked up. The 7-foot-5 center played 17 minutes and recorded three points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Even with Fall’s efforts, the Celtics fell to the Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Sunday, 96-92. New York (41-31) clinched the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with the win, meaning that the organization will have home-court advantage in its first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.