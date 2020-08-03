Mike Greenberg Has Bold Prediction For NBA’s Eastern Conference

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg usually isn’t one for hot takes, but the veteran host gave one on Twitter on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the best team in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee is 54-13 on the season, six games up on the Toronto Raptors, who are in second place.

Giannis and Co. are the clear favorite to come out of the East this year. Milwaukee is expected to meet one of Los Angeles’ two teams in the NBA Finals later this year.

Greenberg has someone else coming out of the East, though. The longtime ESPN host sees the Boston Celtics winning the conference – assuming Brad Stevens’ team stays healthy, that is.

“The Celtics have more places to go for a big bucket late than any team in the East. If they stay healthy I like them to go to the NBA Finals,” Greenberg said.

The Celtics had a nice win on Sunday, beating the Blazers, 128-124. Boston was led by a great performance by Jayson Tatum, who scored 34 points and had eight assists and four rebounds in the win.

Boston is currently the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are nine games behind the Bucks for the No. 1 seed.

Six NBA games are set to be played from inside of the bubble at Disney World today.