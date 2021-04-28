NBA Announces Punishment For Celtics SG Marcus Smart

During the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, Marcus Smart reportedly used threatening language toward an official. Less than 24 hours later, the NBA announced that its suspending Smart for his actions.

The NBA has decided to suspend Smart one game without pay for the language he used toward a referee.

“Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been suspended one game without pay for directing threatening language toward a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe,” the NBA wrote in a press release. “The incidents took place during and after the Celtics’ 119-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 27 at TD Garden.”

Smart will not be on the court with his teammates tonight against the Charlotte Hornets. It’s a costly suspension since tonight’s game could very much impact the Eastern Conference standings.

Smart has been very productive this season on both ends of the floor, averaging 13.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

The Celtics, however, been very inconsistent this regular season. They’re currently the sixth seed in the East, but a loss to the Hornets tonight could drop them to the seventh seed.

Without Smart in the lineup, Jaylen Brown, Evan Fournier and Jayson Tatum will need to shoulder the load on offense.

Tipoff for tonight’s Celtics-Hornets game is at 7:30 p.m. ET.