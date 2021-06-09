The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA Insider: 3 Teams Are Interested In Mike D’Antoni For HC Job

Mike D'Antoni of the NBA's Houston Rockets.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Head coach Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets stands on the side of the court during their game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Mike D’Antoni may not be on Steve Nash‘s staff in Brooklyn much longer. Three teams are gunning after the veteran coach.

Per ESPN insider Jordan Schultz, the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic have interest in D’Antoni for their head coaching jobs.

“Per league sources, #Nets assistant coach Mike D’Antoni is receiving interest for the #Blazers, #Celtics and #Magic HC jobs,” Schultz said on Twitter. “The Nets will grant interview requests for D’Antoni — following the playoffs.”

D’Antoni will continue coaching with the Nets through the end of the postseason. Once the playoffs have concluded, it looks like he’ll have three interviews lined up.

Mike D’Antoni was last a head coach when he was with the Houston Rockets. He came close to getting Houston over the hump, but never quite turned the Rockets into a championship team.

Steve Nash hired D’Antoni ahead of the 2020-21 season, making him an assistant coach on the Nets’ staff. It certainly looks like D’Antoni and Nash are on their way to helping Brooklyn win a championship.

The Blazers, Celtics and Magic, meanwhile are in need of a new head coach. Boston and Portland, in particular, appear to be just a player or two away from becoming a championship contender. D’Antoni could fit in well with Portland, which is led by Damian Lillard.

D’Antoni’s system worked well with another lethal three-point shooter in James Harden when both were with the Rockets. The veteran coach could be capable of taking Lillard’s game to the next level, if that’s the route both D’Antoni and Portland take.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.