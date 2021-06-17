NBA Insider Names 2 Potential Landing Spots For Rick Carlisle

Rick Carlisle shocked the NBA world on Thursday afternoon, stepping down from his role as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

“After a number of in-person conversations with Mark Cuban over the last week, today I informed him that I will not be returning as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks,” Carlisle told ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. “This was solely my decision. My family and I have had an amazing 13-year experience working with great people in a great city.”

An hour hasn’t even passed since Carlisle stepped down and yet there are already rumors about where he may go next.

Ric Bucher of Fox Sports believes the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are legitimate landing spots for Carlisle. The former would have to part ways with Mike Budenholzer if they truly want the former Mavericks coach.

“I did, two weeks ago, but don’t count out the Bucks as a next stop if they lose tonight. (Rick worked with Bucks GM Jon Horst in Detroit.) Bottom line: Carlisle bailed on Dallas because he knows he’s got a better option available,” Bucher tweeted.

Carlisle is one of the most accomplished coaches in the NBA, so he will get another chance elsewhere if that’s what he desires.

Let’s also not forget that six teams have job openings right now. It’s tough to envision all six of them pass up a chance to hire Carlisle.