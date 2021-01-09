NBA Insider Offers Latest On Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum

The Celtics have seen the last of Jaysom Tatum on the court for at least the next 10 days.

Boston announced Saturday afternoon Tatum will enter quarantine because of COVID-19 healthy and safety protocols, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The Duke alum will remain in quarantine for 10 to 14 days.

Tatum is coming off a scoring hot-streak. The Celtics forward has been on a tear these past three games, dropping 40 on the Raptors, 27 on the Heat and most recently 32 on the Wizards. Boston won all three games.

Tatum will now miss upcoming games versus Miami (Jan. 10), Chicago (Jan. 12), Orlando (twice, Jan. 13 and 15) and New York (Jan. 17). Depending on when Tatum comes out of quarantine, he could also wind up missing two games against Philadelphia (Jan. 20 and 22).

Luckily, it’s still early in the season. Jayson Tatum’s absence, while significant, shouldn’t impact much at all this season. There is concern within the NBA this season regarding player quarantines, though.

Last season, the NBA competed in the NBA bubble. It was wildly successful as teams avoided any possible outbreaks. This season, Adam Silver opted for teams to return to home arenas.

Players are now traveling as they would during a normal season, and aren’t under as strict supervision as they were in the bubble. That could spell trouble late in the season if a player of Tatum’s caliber has to quarantine so close to or in the postseason.

Tatum will be set to return from quarantine later this month. Boston will have to play the next few games without him.