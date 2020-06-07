NBA Legend Bill Russell Has A Message For President Trump

Legendary NBA big man Bill Russell sent a message to President Trump regarding his comments on players kneeling for the national anthem.

Drew Brees said earlier this week that he would “never agree” with someone “disrespecting” the flag of the United States. He later apologized and admitted he was wrong.

President Trump was a fan of Brees’ initial comments, unsurprisingly, and he tweeted out his thoughts earlier this week.

Russell, 86, fired back at President Trump on Twitter on Saturday night.

“You projected your narrative that #TakingAKnee is disrespectful & #UnAmerican,” Russell tweeted. “It was never about that! You are divisive & a coward. It takes true courage 2 stand 4 what is right & risk your life in the midst of a #pandemic”

Russell then included a photo of himself kneeling.

#Trump you projected your narrative that #TakingAKnee is disrespectful & #UnAmerican it was never about that! You are divisive & a coward. It takes true courage 2 stand 4 what is right & risk your life in the midst of a #pandemic #Proud2kneel #BlackLivesMatter @MSNBC @BostonGlobe https://t.co/nhNITHSrxo pic.twitter.com/h0PuUYVFwu — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 7, 2020

Brees responded to Trump earlier this week, too. He posted a lengthy message on Instagram.

“Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities,” Brees wrote.

“We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform.”