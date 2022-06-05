NBA World Reacts To Special Paul Pierce Anniversary Today

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 05: Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics reacts after he made a 3-point basket in the final minute of the fourt quarter to give the Celtics a 90-86 lead against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on June 5, 2012 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Today is the anniversary of one of the signature moments of Paul Pierce's NBA career.

Fourteen years ago, Pierce injured his leg during the third quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. He had to be helped off the court and eventually taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

However, a short time later, Pierce emerged from the tunnel and retook the floor. He wound up scoring 22 points in Boston's Game 1 win, and the Celtics eventually won the series in six games to secure their 17th NBA championship and first since 1986.

Media outlets have been commemorating Pierce's wheelchair ride today before Game 2 of this year's NBA Finals.

Years after that moment, Pierce "admitted" he actually just had to go to the bathroom.

In 2021, Pierce said he was just joking about needing to use the facilities. Sounds like he was actually dealing with a legitimate leg issue.

Whatever the reasoning, the sight of "The Truth" in that wheelchair has endured for years and will continue to do so.