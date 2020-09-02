The Spun

NBA Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Marcus Smart’s Flop

Celtics guard Marcus Smart dribbles up the ball.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 14: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on March 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Kings 126-120. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart’s wallet is going to be a little lighter thanks to his flop in Tuesday night’s Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Smart is being fined $5,000 for his poor acting, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The play occurred in the third quarter of Boston’s win last night, which gave the Celtics a 2-0 series lead.

Smart threw himself into Toronto’s Pascal Siakam on a fast break. Incredibly, Siakam was called for the offensive foul, though the ruling was overturned after Raptors head coach Nick Nurse challenged the play.

Seriously, look at the replay below. Even by flopping standards, that’s hilariously brazen by Smart.

Also, it’s tough to believe the play was called against Siakam in real time. Thankfully further analysis led to the correct decision.

Overall, Smart will take the fine if it means his team keeps winning and he keeps playing the way he has. A career 31.8 percent three-point shooter, Smart is 11-for-20 from deep in the first two games of this second round series.

He’s currently averaging 20 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game against the defending champs. Game 3 of Boston-Toronto is set for tomorrow night.


