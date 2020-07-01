Kemba Walker’s Quote About The NBA Bubble Is Going Viral

The NBA restart in Orlando, which is set to take place in a campus-like “bubble” environment at a trio of Disney resorts, is going to be a real challenge for some players. Kemba Walker isn’t among them.

The Boston Celtics point guard is one of the NBA stars looking forward to getting back on the court. At 43-21, his team currently occupies the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Walker’s first season in Boston has been pretty successful for him personally as well.

Stepping into the point guard job unceremoniously vacated by Kyrie Irving, the popular former UConn star is averaging 21.2 points and 4.9 assists per game. He’s shooting over 42-percent from the field and 37.7-percent from three point range.

Some players have opted to skip the restart, even with playoffs on the line. It is understandable, given the significant risk presented by our ongoing public health crisis, and the fact that while pretty well constructed, the Orlando “bubble” isn’t a true bubble at all, as workers on the Disney campus and some NBA officials may be coming and going. There are also concerns of players leaving their families for long stretches. Players won’t be able to be joined by family members until after the start of the playoffs later this summer. That isn’t a huge issue for Kemba Walker though, as he outlined to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

The bubble lifestyle isn't new to Kemba 😂 pic.twitter.com/dPqpAQMRox — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2020

“I’m actually looking forward to it cause I’m ready to play basketball,” he continued. “And it’s going to be set up so we can have fun.”

Some players, like Irving and Dwight Howard, have raised concerns that the NBA restart will distract from the ongoing push for social justice in the country in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others. There has been a good debate over whether cancelling the season or using its large platform to call for change is most effective. Walker is in that second camp.

Kemba Walker on supporting social justice movement in Orlando: "We have an opportunity to get together, think about some plans and execute them together…We got a chance to do something big and use our platform to the best of our abilities." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) July 1, 2020

NBA teams will begin to report to Orlando on July 7. Training camps begin on the 11th, and then the first games of the restart are scheduled for July 30.