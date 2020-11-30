NBA Veteran Evan Turner Reportedly Finalizing Coaching Job

After 10 NBA seasons, Evan Turner appears to be ready to call it a career. But he isn’t leaving the NBA entirely.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Turner is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach. Per the report, Turner’s focus in Boston will be on player development.

Turner has some familiarity with the Boston Celtics and head coach Brad Stevens, having played for them from 2014 to 2016. He averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists during his time in Boston.

It’s a rather disappointing end to the career of the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. The former Philadelphia 76ers star finishes his career averaging 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for his career.

10-year NBA veteran Evan Turner is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Turner is expected to focus on player development. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2020

It’s not a huge surprise given his recent play. Over the past four years, Turner’s decline has accelerated. He saw fewer and fewer minutes over three seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and the fewest of his career last season with the Atlanta Hawks.

Turner played in only 19 games in the 2019-20 season, getting no starts for Atlanta. He finished the season averaging just 13 minutes per game with 3.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Now he’s joining the NBA coaching ranks, where he’ll be a part of a strong organization that has only one losing season in the past 12 years.

Can Evan Turner become a good coach at the NBA level?