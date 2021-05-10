NBA World Reacts To Jaylen Brown Wrist Injury News

The Boston Celtics received devastating news over the weekend regarding All-Star wing Jaylen Brown, who will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ligament in his left wrist.

Brown has battled injuries throughout a difficult season in Boston and had missed the team’s last three games. The 24-year-old plans to undergo surgery later this week. The recovery time is expected to be anywhere between three and six months.

Brown has battled injuries throughout a difficult season in Boston and had missed the team's last three games. The 24-year-old plans to undergo surgery later this week. The recovery time is expected to be anywhere between three and six months.

Brown had been a clear bright spot for the up-and-down Celtics throughout the campaign. On the way to being named to his first All-Star team, the 24-year-old averaged a career-high 24.7 points and 3.4 assists per game, while hauling in 6.0 rebounds per contest. Brown also posted career-highs in shooting efficiency, including a 48.4 field-goal percentage and a 39.7 percentage from beyond the arc.

This season was just the latest example of the improvements that Brown has made in his young NBA career and should leave Celtics with a fair bit of optimism moving forward.

#NEBHInjuryReport This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 10, 2021

Losing Brown is just the latest setback for the Celtics, who have been ravaged by injuries throughout the season. Boston entered the 2020-21 campaign with hopes of making an Eastern Conference title run but has struggled mightily at times this year.

With just one week remaining in the regular season, the Celtics are 35-33 and hold the No. 7 seed in the standings. Without Brown, Boston will likely remain in line for the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

If the Celtics hold onto the No. 7 seed, they’ll need just one win to officially punch their ticket to the postseason.

However, without one of their two best players on the court, the Celtics playoff potential is limited.