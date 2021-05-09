The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To The Celtics’ Disappointing Showing

Jayson Tatum walking off the court.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 12: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on February 12, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics face a crucial test this afternoon against the Miami Heat. Thus far, they have not risen to the occasion.

Boston’s first-half defense was porous, and that’s putting it mildly. The Celtics surrendered 79 points in the first two quarters and trailed by 26 at intermission.

Even a strong start to the third quarter hasn’t been enough to truly get them back in the game. They’re still down double-digits, and the reaction around the NBA world has not been kind.

We’ve seen the Celtics struggle immensely at different points this season, but then Brad Stevens‘ unit seemed to be turning a corner last month. However, Boston is in danger of losing its seventh game in 11 tries if it does not rally this afternoon.

That’s not great news heading into the playoffs, especially considering the Celtics might get stuck in the play-in round in the East.

On the bright side for the Celtics, they still have a lot of high-level talent. Facing a team with Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and hopefully a healthy Jaylen Brown in the playoffs won’t be a fun task for any opponent.

However, this year’s Boston team is running out of chances to prove it is better than the inconsistent bunch it has been all year long.

You can watch the final quarter of Heat-Celtics on ESPN.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.