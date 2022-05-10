NBA World Reacts To Al Horford's Game 4 Performance

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 06: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 06, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bucks defeat the Celtics 113-101. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With his team's back against the wall, Al Horford found the Fountain of Youth and led the Boston Celtics to a crucial Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

The 35-year-old played 42 minutes with Robert Williams sidelined, and he made them count. Horford went 11-of-14 with 30 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in a 116-108 victory.

As noted by ESPN Stats & Info, the 15-year veteran set a personal-high for points scored in a postseason contest.

His sister, Anna Horford, identified the exact moment where she knew her brother was angry and ready to take over the second half.

Twitter celebrated Horford's spectacular performance, which helped even the second-round series at 2-2.

Horford, four years removed from his last All-Star appearance, recorded his lowest scoring tally (10.2 points per game) since his 2007-08 rookie campaign this season. But he's coming up huge in the playoffs.

Following Monday night's clinic, Horford is averaging 18.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per game this series. The Celtics can use another big showing from the big man Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead over the defending champs in Game 5.