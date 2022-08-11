NBA World Reacts To The Bill Russell Jersey News

BOSTON - 1969: Bill Russell #6 of the Boston Celtics poses for a portrait in 1969 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images) Dick Raphael/Getty Images

The NBA announced Thursday that it'll honor the life of the legendary Bill Russell by permanently retiring his No. 6 throughout the league.

Russell, an 11-time NBA champion and civil rights pioneer, passed away on July 31. He was 88 years old.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on the league's monumental decision.

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” said Silver. “Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”

Unsurprisingly, NBA fans believe retiring No. 6 league-wide is the right move.

"Bill Russell was just as impactful to the NBA off court and POC as his on court game," one fan tweeted. "He most definitely deserved it."

"Wish it happened long ago, but all credit to the league for doing the right thing," another fan wrote.

"Amazing gesture by the NBA," a third fan said.

By making this move, the NBA is ensuring that Russell's legacy will live on forever.

Moving forward, NBA team will no longer issue out Russell's jersey number. However, players who were already wearing No. 6 will be grandfathered.