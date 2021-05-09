NBA World Reacts To Brad Stevens’ Job This Season

The Spun

A closeup of Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens during a game.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 02: Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden on January 02, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brad Stevens has often been labeled one of the best head coaches in the NBA, though the Boston Celtics haven’t played up to their potential this season.

The Celtics entered the 2020-21 season with championship aspirations, however they’ve looked like a first round team for much of the year. Boston is 35-33 on the season following Sunday’s loss to Miami. The Celtics are currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, which would place the team in potential play-in game scenario.

The No. 7 seed in the East will play the No. 8 seed in a one-game setting for the No. 7 seed. The loser of that game will then play the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game for the No. 8 seed.

Stevens, 44, has been the Celtics’ head coach since 2013. He’s posted five straight winning seasons with multiple deep playoff runs, though no championships.

This season, Stevens is starting to catch some heat for his performance. To be fair to Stevens, he seems to be owning it.

However, that doesn’t stop the criticism from being legitimate or warranted.

Talk of Stevens losing his job might be extreme, though tweets like this should tell you how disappointing the Celtics have been.

The Celtics have struggled at times on defense this season, especially defending the 3-point shot.

There’s still time to turn things around – a deep playoff run will halt most of the criticism – though the Celtics certainly don’t look capable of that right now.

Boston will return to the floor on Tuesday against Miami.


