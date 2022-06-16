Isaiah Thomas Calls Out Celtics: NBA World Reacts

With Game 6 of the NBA Finals set for this Thursday evening, Isaiah Thomas has decided to call out the Boston Celtics. However, it's not because he's frustrated with the way they're playing.

Instead, Thomas threw shade at the Celtics for the way their handling center Robert Williams' knee injury.

Williams told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that he had his knee drained a lot during the Eastern Conference finals. That's because he was ensured he is not at risk of making his injury worse than it already is.

Thomas played through a hip injury during his time with the Celtics. He was never able to regain his All-Star form because of it. With that said, he isn't a fan of the Celtics allowing Williams to compete with a knee injury.

"Heard that before lol," Thomas tweeted in response to a report that said Williams won't make his knee injury worse by playing through it.

Basketball fans are a bit stunned by Thomas' tweet.

"They ruined your career and they're gonna do it again," one fan said.

"This hurts to read," another fan wrote. "I hate how the front office did you."

There are some fans who believe Williams is justified for playing through an injury during the NBA Finals.

Fortunately for Williams, at most there are only two games left this season. He'll get to kick his feet up and relax by the end of this month.