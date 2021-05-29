NBA World Reacts To Jayson Tatum’s Huge Performance

Jayson Tatum looked unstoppable on Friday night, as the Boston Celtics swingman scored 50 points in a crucial win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Every time the Nets tried to cut the Celtics’ lead, Tatum would go on an absurd run to give his team more breathing room. It didn’t matter if he was being guarded by Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant, the 23-year-old star was going to make them pay.

After the game was over, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said that everyone in attendance at TD Garden witnessed a “special” performance from Tatum.

Kendrick Perkins, a former center for the Celtics and current ESPN analyst, clearly liked what he saw out of Tatum on Friday night.

“Jayson Tatum with another 50 piece party pack to keep the Cs alive,” Perkins tweeted. “Mild, BBQ and Spicy! Tristian Thompson looked like the school yard bully! Gave Brooklyn that work! Carry the hell on…”

Tatum actually made some history in Game 3, becoming the only player to ever drop 50 points in the regular season, play-in tournament and postseason.

When he was asked about his performance in his postgame press conference, Tatum said that he just feels comfortable shooting at TD Garden.

“I’ve played a lot of games in this arena,” Tatum told reporters. “It’s my favorite place to play. I’m most comfortable here.”

Jayson Tatum is now the only player in NBA history to drop 50 points in: 🟢 Regular season

🟢 Play-In Tournament

The Celtics are going to need another great performance from Tatum if they want to even up the series.

Game 4 is set to tip off on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.