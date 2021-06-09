NBA World Reacts To Kemba Walker Trade Rumors

Earlier this month, news broke that Brad Stevens would be transitioning from head coach into the front office, taking over for general manager Danny Ainge.

One of Stevens’ first moves could be to trade former star point guard Kemba Walker. The longtime Celtics coach failed to get the most out of Walker during his tenure in Boston in what has been heralded as a failed experiment.

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting Boston tried to trade Walker, which sparked a rift between he and Ainge.

“A source close to Walker said he was hurt by Boston’s efforts to trade him, which created a rift in the Walker-Ainge relationship,” B/R’s Farbod Esnaashari reported.

“Walker has a great relationship with his teammates and looked forward to being a veteran mentor to Tatum and Brown, but the same can’t be said about Walker and the front office. He no longer feels wanted.”

Fans reacted to the news, with most saying Kemba has no room to complain about the trade offers after his struggles.

He played in just 56 games during the 2019-20 season and then just 43 of the team’s 72 games this year.

An additional problem for the Celtics is the fact that Walker is just halfway through a four-year, $140 million deal. He is set to make $36 million in 2021-22, and then has a player option for 2022-23 worth $37.6 million.

Will the Celtics trade him this offseason?