NBA World Reacts To The Joe Johnson News

Just when you thought 2021 didn’t have any more surprises for us, the Boston Celtics went out and surprised us one more time before Christmas.

On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics are signing Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract. Johnson is a 40-year-old NBA veteran who first played for the Celtics back in 2001.

But Johnson has also been out of the NBA entirely since the end of the 2017-18 season. He’s spent the last few seasons in the BIG3, where he became a two-time league MVP.

Johnson is expected to play in tonight’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. And fans are already excited to see him back, and are delighted that “Iso Joe” is returning:

ISO JOE IS BACK LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/lPrxCOe5Zg — LAKER NATION FADE (@FadeAwayLeBron) December 22, 2021

Alexa play “Im coming home by Diddy and Skylar Grey”#BleedGreen https://t.co/hyo4s9mL66 — John Keil (@JohnnyKeil617) December 22, 2021

‼️‼️ I may watch my first NBA game in like two years. https://t.co/vpcdZKrhnr — Randy Ragland (@IAmRandell) December 22, 2021

ISO Joe back in the league 🥲🥲🥲 you love to see it https://t.co/2mxVRECpUV — ZAC (@_zacharyG_) December 22, 2021

Joe Johnson was the 10th overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft but spent less than one year in Boston. After several years with the Phoenix Suns, Johnson signed with the Atlanta Hawks in 2005 where he really became a star.

Johnson made six straight All-Star appearances for the Hawks, earning the moniker “Iso Joe” for his isolation skills over time.

Johnson also enjoyed several strong seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. He earned his seventh All-Star appearance with them during the 2013-14 season.

But after being waived by the Nets in 2016, Johnson has largely been a journeyman. He’s had short stints with the Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets before moving onto other leagues around the world.