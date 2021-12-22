The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To The Joe Johnson News

Joe Johnson attempts a shot for the Triplets.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 25: Joe Johnson #1 of the Triplets shoots over Reggie Evans #30 of the 3 Headed Monsters during the BIG3 Playoffs at Smoothie King Center on August 25, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/BIG3 via Getty Images)

Just when you thought 2021 didn’t have any more surprises for us, the Boston Celtics went out and surprised us one more time before Christmas.

On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics are signing Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract. Johnson is a 40-year-old NBA veteran who first played for the Celtics back in 2001.

But Johnson has also been out of the NBA entirely since the end of the 2017-18 season. He’s spent the last few seasons in the BIG3, where he became a two-time league MVP.

Johnson is expected to play in tonight’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. And fans are already excited to see him back, and are delighted that “Iso Joe” is returning:

Joe Johnson was the 10th overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft but spent less than one year in Boston. After several years with the Phoenix Suns, Johnson signed with the Atlanta Hawks in 2005 where he really became a star.

Johnson made six straight All-Star appearances for the Hawks, earning the moniker “Iso Joe” for his isolation skills over time.

Johnson also enjoyed several strong seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. He earned his seventh All-Star appearance with them during the 2013-14 season.

But after being waived by the Nets in 2016, Johnson has largely been a journeyman. He’s had short stints with the Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets before moving onto other leagues around the world.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.