NBA World Reacts To The Marcus Smart Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics are currently in a dogfight for a spot in the NBA playoffs. But ahead of the NBA trade deadline, there are persistent rumors that they may trade star guard Marcus Smart.

According to The Athletic, the Atlanta Hawks are expressing interest in the former No. 6 overall pick. Smart is averaging 12.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and a career-high 5.4 assists for the Celtics this season. He had a tremendous January before suffering an injury that sidelined him for a month.

Since joining the Celtics in 2014, Smart has been averaging 10 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. But he’s saved some of his best performances for the playoffs. In last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, he averaged 17 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists over six games.

While Smart isn’t exactly putting up All-Star numbers on a consistent basis, he’s well-liked in Boston and gives them a good performance pretty regularly. Naturally, Celtics fans everywhere are hopeful that he stays.

New Inside Pass – trade deadline edition – from NBA Insider @ShamsCharania: ◻️ Heat & 76ers lead pursuit of Kyle Lowry

◻️ Magic & Rockets discuss Aaron Gordon for two first-round picks

◻️ Hawks interested in Marcus Smart

◻️ Much more from Shams ⤵️ https://t.co/sM67sIMo1R — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 22, 2021

“Hawks dreaming if they think they can get Marcus lmao,” one Celtics fan wrote in response.

“Trade Marcus Smart and I won’t be watching anymore,” wrote another. “It’s hard enough to watch this team right now. Trading Marcus Smart because of one of the worst signings Ainge has ever done (Kemba [Walker[) would be unforgivable.”

“The Celtics have been needing a big for a very long time but if they part ways with Marcus Smart to accomplish that, that will not be a good move,” yet another wrote.

Will the Celtics listen to their fans, or will they move Marcus Smart before the deadline?