NBA World Reacts To The Marcus Smart Trade Rumors

Celtics guard Marcus Smart dribbles up the ball.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 14: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on March 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Kings 126-120. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics are currently in a dogfight for a spot in the NBA playoffs. But ahead of the NBA trade deadline, there are persistent rumors that they may trade star guard Marcus Smart.

According to The Athletic, the Atlanta Hawks are expressing interest in the former No. 6 overall pick. Smart is averaging 12.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and a career-high 5.4 assists for the Celtics this season. He had a tremendous January before suffering an injury that sidelined him for a month.

Since joining the Celtics in 2014, Smart has been averaging 10 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. But he’s saved some of his best performances for the playoffs. In last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, he averaged 17 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists over six games.

While Smart isn’t exactly putting up All-Star numbers on a consistent basis, he’s well-liked in Boston and gives them a good performance pretty regularly. Naturally, Celtics fans everywhere are hopeful that he stays.

“Hawks dreaming if they think they can get Marcus lmao,” one Celtics fan wrote in response.

“Trade Marcus Smart and I won’t be watching anymore,” wrote another. “It’s hard enough to watch this team right now. Trading Marcus Smart because of one of the worst signings Ainge has ever done (Kemba [Walker[) would be unforgivable.”

“The Celtics have been needing a big for a very long time but if they part ways with Marcus Smart to accomplish that, that will not be a good move,” yet another wrote.

Will the Celtics listen to their fans, or will they move Marcus Smart before the deadline?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.