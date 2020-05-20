Paul Pierce Shares Controversial All-Time Top 5 NBA Players List

Since there hasn’t been live basketball on for the past two months, the majority of debates taking place around the NBA community revolved around prominent figures’ all-time player rankings. This week, former Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce shared his list.

Pierce has made headlines before for his bold takes. It turns out his all-time top five is no exception. Although it did feature five incredible talents, the former All-Star forward left off a notable name from his top five.

In order, the top five players of all-time according to Pierce are Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant.

Many fans quickly noticed that Pierce left LeBron James off his list. This probably isn’t a coincidence, as James and Pierce went head-to-head several times over the course of their careers. You can make a strong argument that James put an end to Boston’s championship run.

Paul Pierce gives his all-time top five: MJ

Kareem

Russell

Magic

Kobe Pierce leaves Bron off his list 👀 (via ‘NBA Countdown’) pic.twitter.com/lIPZC0tSpn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2020

Regardless of your stance on LeBron, the reality is that he belongs firmly inside anyone’s top five list.

James isn’t just an elite playmaker that can score from anywhere on the court, the former No. 1 pick is one of the best passers the game has ever seen. Add that skillset on top of his championship rings and you’d think it’s a no-brainer to put ‘King James’ in the top five.

That being said, Pierce is sticking to his gut. Despite the fact that his playing days have been over for a while now, the former Celtic remains rivals with James.