Jayson Tatum may play for the Boston Celtics, but he is still a proud St. Louis native, which he made clear with his sneaker choice tonight.

Tatum and the Celts are facing the Toronto Raptors in a pivotal Game 5 in the second round of the NBA Playoffs tonight. For some extra luck and inspiration, the young star is wearing the name of the late St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock on his sneakers.

Brock passed away on Sunday at 81. He had “fought through a number of medical conditions in recent years,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Tatum wrote “R.I.P. Lou Brock” on his kicks for this evening’s game. We’re not sure if he’s been wearing this specific style all series long, but the powder blue with the red and yellow trim looks a lot like the uniforms Brock used to wear back in the day for St. Louis.

St. Louis' own Jayson Tatum honoring St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock on his shoes tonight pic.twitter.com/Ew0Ho2ZW2k — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) September 7, 2020

A very cool tribute for Tatum, and one that will surely be appreciated by the St. Louis community.

Thus far, all is going well for the Celtics tonight. Boston leads the defending champs 25-11 in the first quarter.

You can watch the game on TNT.