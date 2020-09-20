Photos: Gordon Hayward’s New Look Is Going Viral Tonight

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is back in the lineup Saturday night, but it’s not his on-court play that’s drawing attention from NBA fans everywhere.

Hayward missed the last few weeks with a high ankle sprain. Fortunately, the Celtics haven’t missed a beat. Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown have stepped up in Hayward’s absence, advancing all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hayward’s return from injury couldn’t have come at a better time. The Celtics find themselves trailing 0-2 to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. There’s no doubt Hayward’s return could directly impact the series and get the Celtics back in it. But Hayward’s on-court play isn’t garnering the attention we thought it would.

Instead, NBA fans can’t stop talking about Hayward’s new look. The Celtics forward is sporting a new old-fashioned look, featuring a mustache, slicked-over hair and unshaven scruff. Celtics fans are having a bit of fun with the look. Take a look below.

What does it look like Gordon Hayward does for a living? pic.twitter.com/dJGC1wovZc — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) September 20, 2020

Gordon Hayward looks if a craft beer was a person pic.twitter.com/qltPQJuq34 — Dunk Bait (@DunkBait) September 20, 2020

If you ask us, Gordon Hayward looks like he belongs in an old Western movie. But Hayward isn’t focused on his new appearance Saturday night.

Boston desperately needs a Game 3 win. The Celtics have found themselves in a prime position to win both Games 1 and 2. But it was the Heat able to escape with wins.

The Celtics currently lead the Miami Heat 89-74 heading into the final quarter. Catch the rest of the game on ESPN.