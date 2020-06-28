Photos: Jayson Tatum’s New Haircut Is Going Viral

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has unveiled a new haircut ahead of the NBA’s restart in Orlando next month.

Tatum and the Celtics are a dark horse NBA Finals pick as the league resumes the 2019-20 season in Orlando. Some NBA experts believe Boston has the right mix of youth and experience following the four-month layoff.

The former Duke Blue Devils star is a big part of that. Tatum was playing at an All-Star level when the NBA’s season was suspended in mid-March.

Tatum has revealed a new look ahead of the NBA’s restart, too. The young Celtics forward is getting mocked over his viral haircut.

“Yoooo they post a pic of my curls somebody said look like my pops own a bodega,” Tatum tweeted. “y’all hilarious.”

Boston.com posted a video of Tatum’s new look. It’s going viral.

A look at Jayson Tatum’s cut: pic.twitter.com/fHaqW6laK7 — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) June 27, 2020

Dwyane Wade was among those who weighed in on the haircut on social media.

“No more du rags. He will now be using the hotel blow dryer,” Wade joked on Twitter.

Oh he 🥶. No more du rags. He will now be using the hotel blow dryer. https://t.co/kTFYDvpmRb — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 27, 2020

“Who’s that?” former Celtics big man Brian Scalabrine wrote in response to Tatum’s video.

Who’s that? — Brian Scalabrine (@Scalabrine) June 27, 2020

Tatum, 22, is averaging 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Celtics this season.

Boston is 43-21 and will resume the 2019-20 season on July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.