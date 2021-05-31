Punishment Announced For Fan Who Threw Bottle At Kyrie Irving

Punishment has been announced for the fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving following Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

A Celtics fan was seen throwing a water bottle at Irving, who previously played in Boston, following Game 4 of the first round series at TD Garden.

According to multiple reports, the fan has been arrested and is subject to a lifetime ban from TD Garden. It’s possible the fan could be banned from every arena in the NBA.

This is the latest unfortunate fan incident during the NBA playoffs. Wizards star Russell Westbrook and Hawks guard Trae Young, among others, have also been on the receiving end of some despicable acts.

Irving addressed what happened following Sunday’s win.

“It’s unfortunate that sports has come to a lot of this kind of crossroads,” Irving said. “Just underlying racism and just treating people like they’re in a human zoo.”

Irving’s teammate, Kevin Durant, had a brutally honest message for NBA fans across the league.

“Grow the f— up and enjoy the game,” Durant said on Sunday night.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first round series is set to take place on Tuesday night.