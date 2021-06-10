5 Coaches Named Candidates For The Celtics Job

The Boston Celtics underwent an executive overhaul after their season abruptly ended in the first round of the playoffs. Brad Stevens moved into the front office and will now have the tall task of finding his replacement on the sidelines.

The search has just gotten underway but Stevens and the Celtics top brass has gotten permission to interview a handful of candidates. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, a group of five current league assistants is on an “expansive” initial list of possible hires.

Atop the list is Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups who was drafted by the Celtics in the first round of the 1997 draft. The 44-year-old just began his coaching career this season on Tyronn Lue’s staff in Los Angeles but has already impressed.

Billups was joined by Milwaukee Bucks’ Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, Dallas’ Jamahl Mosley and Brooklyn’s Ime Udoka on the initial contact list, per Wojnarowski.

After a few years of coming up short in the Eastern Conference playoffs, Stevens will need to make a major splash with the new hire. The Celtics rabid fanbase demanded change this offseason and ownership obliged, but expectations will be high with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown highlighting a talented young group.

The roster that the new head coach will inherit past those two players could look drastically different than that of the past season. A report on Wednesday confirmed that the Celtics and Kemba Walker have reached a breaking point meaning he likely won’t be in Boston next year. Trade rumors have swirled around Marcus Smart as well, which could mean that more extensive changes are on the way.

Stay tuned for updates on the Celtics coaching search over the coming days and weeks.