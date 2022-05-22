Report: Celtics Made Run At Prominent College Coach Last Year

BOSTON, MA - MAY 15: A general view of TD Garden during Game Seven of the NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards on May 15, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Ime Udoka has taken the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals in his first season as head coach. Hiring the former Brooklyn Nets assistant has worked out well, but he wasn't their only target.

After eight seasons as coach, Brad Stevens transitioned to the front office. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Stevens had interest in Juwan Howard filling his old role.

Howard, however, turned the Celtics down to stay on Michigan's sidelines.

The 2020-21 AP Coach of the Year opted against turning pro to stay in Ann Arbor. In his third season as head coach, Howard took the Wolverines to the Sweet 16 as a No. 11 seed.

Howard once again declined a prestigious NBA franchise's pursuit. Wojnarowski reported that the two-time NBA champion rejected an "overture" from the Los Angeles Lakers to stay in Michigan.

Coaching young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown would have been a high-profile opportunity. The same, of course, can be said for leading former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James in Los Angeles.

Howard has the NBA's attention, but he's apparently happy in Michigan.