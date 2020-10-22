Report: Eastern Conference Team Interested In Gordon Hayward Trade

There’s usually a ton of player movement in the NBA during the offseason. It’s still too early to determine which players might be on the trade block, but it’s worth keeping an eye on Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward.

Hayward could become a free agent this fall if he chooses to opt out of the final year of his deal with the Celtics. However, it’s tough to envision him leaving $34 million on the table.

Even if Hayward opts in to his deal for the 2021 season, the Butler product could be on the move.

According to SNY insider Ian Begley, the Indiana Pacers have interest in trading for Hayward. That would most likely require them to ship out an important piece like Myles Turner.

Something worth noting as we get closer to the date when NBA teams can make trades: some with the Pacers still have interest in dealing for Boston’s Gordon Hayward, per sources: https://t.co/E2BJ0JungZ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 22, 2020

Last season, Hayward averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Injuries have tried to derail his career, but he remains an extremely productive player on the offensive end of the floor.

The Celtics might need to reshuffle their roster if they want to make the NBA Finals. Every year it seems like they’re right on the cusp of winning the Easter Conference.

Brad Stevens probably isn’t a fan of potentially trading Hayward since they have such a great rapport. However, the front office might have to consider fielding calls on Hayward if they can land a playmaker at center in return.