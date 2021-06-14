As the Boston Celtics‘ off-season rolls along, it’s looking more and more like Kemba Walker will be traded ahead of the 2021-22 season. A potential trade partner has reportedly emerged: the Miami Heat.

Walker is the latest Celtics point guard who appears to have grown tired of playing in Boston. Brad Stevens and company will no doubt explore plausible trade avenues involving Walker throughout the off-season.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, are looking to make a major splash in the trade market. They’d love to add a dynamic playmaker at point guard, especially after down years from Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson in addition to Goran Dragic’s expected exit. Walker fits the bill.

David Aldridge of The Athletic thinks Miami “makes sense” as a landing spot for Walker this off-season.

“Miami, same thing, makes sense,” Aldridge writes, courtesy of NBA Analysis Network. “[Goran] Dragic is on his way out. They’ll probably re-sign him for short money. But they need a point guard long-term, and Kemba’s pretty good. So, there’s suitors. There’s teams where it makes sense to go get Kemba Walker.”

Kemba Walker isn’t a superstar. He’s a borderline star, at best. But he’d be quite the addition for the Miami Heat.

Miami is just a season removed from winning the Eastern Conference. The Heat, though, didn’t see improvement from key players like Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, who proved critical last year, this past season.

Adding the veteran Walker would give Miami another dynamic scorer in an already impressive lineup. The Heat will probably have to give up a few of their young players to acquire him, though. Boston’s not going to give him up for free.