Report: Sleeper Team Named For Damian Lillard Trade

Like Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks, Damian Lillard practically played 1-on-5 this season. At this point, it’s understandable if he’s frustrated with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard was flat-out ridiculous in Portland’s quick playoff appearance. He scored 34 in Game 1, 42 in Game 2, 37 in Game 3, 55(!) in Game 5 and 28 in Game 6. Believe it or not, it wasn’t enough to get past the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Lillard deserves better. It’s pretty obvious CJ McCollum isn’t a strong No. 2 option. And the rest of the supporting cast is just so-so. It’s time for Portland to make a massive move or Lillard could end up walking away and demand a trade.

In the event Lillard’s frustration boils over and he wants to be traded, one NBA insider has heard there’s a sleeper team out there: the Boston Celtics. The Celtics haven’t had much luck landing superstars (outside of Kyrie Irving) in blockbuster trades over the years. Adding Lillard would make Boston a title favorite.

“You’re going to hear a lot about Miami, New York, and both Los Angeles teams, but there is another team to watch. Boston is going to be active this offseason,” an NBA executive told Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network. “They may not blow the roster up, but they would like to improve and move on from Kemba Walker. I know they’ll be involved and see if they can work something out to get (Damian) Lillard).”

The #Celtics are a "team to watch" in trade talks for Damian Lillard. – https://t.co/iW05ZHneaZ — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 7, 2021

The Celtics would be a perfect fit. Boston has enough guards as it is. It might as well trade the majority of them to land Damian Lillard.

It’s fairly obvious no player, outside of Jayson Tatum, is off the table. The Celtics have expended all efforts to win a title with their current roster, but it hasn’t come to fruition.

Could this finally be the off-season the Celtics land a superstar? They’re starting to make some noise in the off-season rumor world.