Look: Former NBA Player Hints At Ime Udoka Truth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 13: Head Coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images) Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It was announced on Wednesday night that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff. That relationship violates the franchise's guidelines.

When it was reported that Udoka will most likely be suspended for the entire season, most NBA fans said that's a harsh punishment. Former NBA forward Richard Jefferson, however, may have just hinted that there's more to the story here.

Moments ago, Jefferson posted the following message on Twitter: "When you guys find out the truth..."

If there was more drama going on behind the scenes in Boston, that would explain why Udoka would miss the 2022-23 season.

Udoka's absence could seriously affect the Celtics. He led the organization to an NBA Finals appearance this past season.

Per the report from ESPN, assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is expected to become Boston's interim coach for this upcoming season.

A formal announcement from the Celtics is expected to come later this Thursday.