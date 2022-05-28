Rick Pitino Uses 1 Word To Describe Celtics-Heat Series

NEWARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Rick Pitino of the Iona Gaels during a game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center on November 30, 2020 in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

With their backs against the wall, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat put together a gutsy performance to defeat the Boston Celtics and force a Game 7.

On Saturday afternoon, Iona basketball coach Rick Pitino shared his thoughts on this year's Eastern Conference Finals.

Pitino called this series between the Celtics and Heat "beyond bizarre." That's because there hasn't been much consistency from either side.

"I’ve watched a lot of pro hoops. The @celtics & @MiamiHEAT series is beyond bizarre," Pitino tweeted. "Watching Butler in game 5, I said he has a bad sprain or meniscus problem So who wins game 7? Bam will have 30+ or Smart won’t miss a shot!"

After the Heat properly defended home court in Game 1, the Celtics responded with a 25-point blowout victory in Game 2.

In Game 3, the Heat had full control over the Celtics. That momentum didn't carry over to the next game, as the Celtics won Game 4 and 5 in commanding fashion.

Even though Miami looked lifeless for several games, it found a way to win Game 6 and stun the Boston crowd at TD Garden.

Game 7 between the Celtics and Heat will tip off this Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET.