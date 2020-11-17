Several Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Gordon Hayward

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting Gordon Hayward’s future with the Boston Celtics is still up in the air.

Hayward was still trying to decide on his $34.2 million player option for the upcoming season. Hayward and the Celtics were discussing the potential of moving the deadline for that decision.

With that decision looming, trade rumors are swirling around Hayward. The latest report suggests several teams are interested in trading for the All-Star player, but there is a caveat.

According to NBA insider Kevin Smith, a trade will only be accomplished through a sign and trade. “If Gordon Hayward gets traded, it’s likely to be via sign & trade. The teams that have expressed interest, and there are several, all want a long-term commitment,” Smith reported.

After pushing back Hayward’s until after the 2020 NBA Draft, the Celtics have the ability to pull off a trade during the draft – whether it is for a player or draft pick(s).

Hayward had a bounce-back season with the Celtics last year, but struggled to fit in during the team’s playoff run. His tenure in Boston hasn’t worked out as well as the team hoped and now it sounds like both parties could be ready to move on.

The Celtics are one of the most active teams in the league when it comes to offseason acquisitions. We’ll have to wait and see if Hayward is the next piece to be moved.