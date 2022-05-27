Shannon Sharpe Reveals His NBA Finals Prediction

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

On Friday's episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless unveiled their predictions for the NBA Finals.

If the Boston Celtics advance to the NBA Finals, Bayless has them losing to the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

Sharpe, meanwhile, has the Celtics defeating the Warriors in six games.

"I'm going Celtics in six," Sharpe said. "Skip, look, they've been the best defensive team in the postseason. Because I love Marcus Smart, they're interchangeable, they can play small with Al Horford and have the advantage of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and you can go Grant Williams... You're not going to outrebound this team because they got three guys that can rebound the basketball. We saw the numbers they forced Kevin Durant into. We saw the numbers they forced Giannis [Antetokounmpo] into. We've seen what they've done to Jimmy Butler. They make it very difficult for you to shoot a high percentage."

Boston certainly has the defensive firepower to hypothetically keep up with Golden State in the Finals, but it'll need someone to step up alongside Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics will host the Heat tonight in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals will take place on June 2.