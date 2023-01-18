Sports World Reacts To Death Of Beloved NBA Figure

BOSTON, MA - MAY 25: A general view of TD Garden during the third quarter of Game Five of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics on May 25, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, it was announced that former NBA player and coach Chris Ford passed away. He was 74 years old.

"Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates," the Ford family said in a statement. "He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life."

Ford played in the NBA from 1972-1982, averaging 9.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He started his career on the Pistons before winning a title on the Celtics.

Immediately after Ford's playing career ended, he became an assistant coach for the Celtics. He won two more championships in that role.

Ford eventually became the head coach of the Celtics. He was also the head coach of the Bucks, Clippers and 76ers before walking away from the game entirely.

As you'd expect, the basketball world is heartbroken over Ford's death.

"One tough, smart basketball player and coach," one person wrote. "100% maximum effort, 100% of the time. RIP Chris Ford."

"This is so sad," another person wrote. "When he was head coach I saw him at the local mall. My then boyfriend wanted to say hi and we argued because I didn't want to bother him and I ended up yelling, 'We can't bother him at the mall!' And Chris walked over to us and smiled, 'Yes you can.'"

"My 1st favorite Celtic," a third person commented. "Guy could light it up from long range. Bummed to read this tweet."

Ford had a 323-376 record during his time in the NBA.

Our thoughts are with Ford's loved ones.