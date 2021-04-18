Steph Curry Reveals What He Told Jayson Tatum After Crazy Game

NBA fans were treated to an All Star shootout on Saturday night between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. Jayson Tatum and Steph Curry went toe-to-toe in TD Garden in one of the most entertaining games of the 2020-21 regular season.

Both superstars impressed on Saturday, with Curry exploding for 47 points on 11-for-19 shooting from beyond the arc. However, the Celtics were able to pull out the come-from-behind, 119-114 win thanks to 44 points and 10 rebounds from Tatum.

After the action concluded, the two superstars met on the court and exchanged a few words with one another. During his postgame press conference, Curry told reporters what he said to Tatum after the pair’s outstanding performances.

“I just told him he’s super tough, man,” Curry said, per Taylor Snow of Celtics.com. “You can tell the game has slowed down for him, just in the way he picks and chooses his spots and how he kind of manages the game. He’s shooting the ball a lot better from the perimeter, but when that game slows down, I don’t know if it’s four or five years in whatever he is, that’s when you become lethal. With his skillset, his size, their system features him, so he’s a supreme talent. A supreme talent.”

What a duel from Steph and Tatum 🤝 Steph: 47 Pts, 11 threes

Tatum: 44 Pts, 10 Reb pic.twitter.com/aiwPQzgakp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 18, 2021

Steph Curry on Jayson Tatum: "You can tell the game has slowed down for him, just in the way he picks and chooses his spots and how he manages the game. He's shooting the ball a lot better from the perimeter, but when that game slows down … that's when you become lethal." pic.twitter.com/TS7HFAC02Z — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 18, 2021

Curry’s assessment of Tatum certainly seemed accurate after the 23-year-old’s display on Saturday. The Celtics forward scored in a multitude of ways, showing that he continues to improve from season-to-season.

Despite some early season frustrations and absences, Tatum has righted the ship in Boston. He’s averaging a career-high 26.0 points per game, along with 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. After floundering below .500 for much of the first half of the season, the Celtics have vaulted into the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference at 31-26.

Saturday’s win over Curry’s Warriors extends Boston’s current league-best winning streak to six straight games. Tatum and company will try to make it seven in a row on Monday against the short-handed Chicago Bulls.