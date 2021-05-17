Stephen A. Smith Comments On Brad Stevens’ Job Security

There are some who believe Brad Stevens‘ job could be in serious jeopardy. Stephen A. Smith is in agreement.

Stevens and the Celtics just wrapped up another disappointing season. Boston finished just 36-36, good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics will now have to survive the play-in tournament to continue their season.

Stevens has now been with the Celtics for eight seasons. They’ve never been to the NBA Finals under his watch. And it seems like every star player the Celtics convince to come to Boston ends up leaving just a few years later.

Smith doesn’t think it’s time for Boston to move on from Stevens. But he does believe it’s time for the Celtics to seriously evaluate whether or not Stevens should stick around much longer.

“He should be on the hot seat,” Smith said on ESPN, via NESN.com. “I am not advocating that he should be fired. When you have his résumé, you definitely should keep your job. I’m very fond of Brad Stevens. I like him a lot. I think he’s a damn good coach in terms of knowing what he’s doing. But I’m tired of having to explain this to people: Coaches and organizations make decisions every day, every month, every year about players. Sometimes it’s not just about your ability, it’s about whether or not your time is up. Is it time for a new voice? When it comes to coaches, there is absolutely, positively nothing wrong with asking that question.”

Brad Stevens does have a great opportunity to exceed expectations this postseason.

No one’s expecting the Celtics to do much in the playoffs. If they win a series or two, optimism in Boston will be high. A swift playoff exit could spurn the opposite, though.

Regardless, the Celtics may need to evaluate whether Stevens is really the longterm man for their head-coaching gig.