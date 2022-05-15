Stephen A. Smith Has A Warning For 1 Team On Sunday

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Stephen A. Smith and Isiah Thomas attend SiriusXM's "Town Hall" With Clyde Drexler, Isiah Thomas, Dominique Wilkins And Stephen A. Smith at SiriusXM Studio on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The Milwaukee Bucks have won twice in Boston during their Eastern Conference semifinal series. They'll need another win today in Game 7 to advance to the next round.

The Celtics have mitigated their home court struggles by winning twice in Milwaukee, but will have to handle their business at TD Garden this afternoon.

Ahead of this crucial do-or-die contest, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith issued a "warning" to Boston on NBA Countdown.

"I will say this: The Bucks won Game 1 in Boston. They won Game 5 in Boston,” Smith said, via NESN.com. “The Boston Celtics had damn well better not lose three games at TD Garden in the same playoff series. That would be something — I don’t know if that’s ever happened before.”

It should be noted that Smith predicted Boston would eliminate the Bucks in seven games, so he will likely be sincerely rooting for them today. It should also be noted that a team losing three home games in a series has happened before, including to the Celtics in 2017.

That year, Boston lost three times at home to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

If history repeats itself on Sunday, it will be a bitter end for this year's Celtics team.