Stephen A. Smith On Ime Udoka Suspension: "Utter Bulls***"

The Boston Celtics are getting a ton of pushback for their one-year suspension of head coach Ime Udoka. But one of the loudest voices in sports is absolutely livid over it.

Taking to Twitter last night after the suspension was announced, Stephen A. had two words to describe the suspension: "Utter Bulls-"

"This suspension of @celtics coach Ime Udoka is utter BULLSHIT. If you thought I said enough this morning on @FirstTake, you haven’t seen a damn thing yet. 10am. EST. Friday morning on ESPN. See y’all then#TotalBS"

But many in the comments have pointed out that a report on why the suspension took place is extremely important. A lot of fans are admonishing Stephen A. for not reading the new details:

"Do you know the details???? That’s what I thought. So you can put your “act” on all day on your show but you don’t know jack of what happened. Clearly he did something that warranted this - beyond some consensual relationship," one user replied.

"Has to be more to it than what’s being reported?" wrote another.

"The man violated basic HR policy. If you're in a position of power you cannot be in a relationship with a worker in your organization. That simple, doesn't matter if it was "consensual" because he still held power over them," a third said.

Ime Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last year in his first season at the helm. He is now set to miss the entire 2022-23 season.