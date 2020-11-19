Boston Celtics Announce Decision On Tacko Fall

Tacko Fall may not be the most heavily used NBA player out there, but the former UCF standout is super popular. The 7-foot-5 center appeared in seven games for the Boston Celtics last season.

Fall was on a two-way contract as a rookie last season, after going undrafted. He split time between the Maine Red Claws of the G-League, and the NBA club. At the G-League level, he averaged 12.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game, earning All-Defensive league honors.

In his brief stint with the Celtics, he averaged 3.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in just under five minutes per game.

It is unlikely that Fall will ever be a huge NBA contributor, but the Celtics want him back for another year. The team has confirmed that it has extended Fall and former LSU point guard Tremont Waters qualifying offers for the 2020-21 season. That enters them into restricted free agency.

We have extended qualifying offers to Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 19, 2020

Fall has been on fans’ radars since entering college, given his unique name and incredible height. To everyone’s delight, he turned into a really good player for an impressive UCF team during his time there.

He averaged at least 10.9 points in each of his last three seasons with the Knights, topping out at 9.5 rebounds as a sophomore. He was also an impressive rim protector, as you’d hope for someone his size.

In 2019, Fall and the Knights were a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament. After beating VCU in the first round, they took No. 1 Duke down to the wire, falling 77-76. Plenty had issue with some late refereeing that went in Duke’s favor.

We’ll see if any team makes a big run at Tacko Fall that the Boston Celtics aren’t willing to match. Otherwise, he’ll be back in green and white for the 2020-21 season.