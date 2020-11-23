Tacko Fall Reportedly Makes His Free Agency Decision

There aren’t many NBA players who maintain their popularity without playing more than a handful of minutes in a year. But 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall isn’t like other NBA players.

After playing out his two-way contract with the Boston Celtics this past season, the tallest player in the NBA had a number of free agent options available to him. But according to NBA insider Shams Charania, he’s not going anywhere.

Charania reported that Tacko Fall has signed another two-way contract with the Celtics for the 2020-21 season. He will split time between the Celtics main roster and the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G-League.

As a rookie in the 2019-20 season, Fall only appeared in seven games, getting 33 minutes off the bench. He finished the season with a total of 23 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.

But every time Brad Stevens would bring the former UCF star onto the court, all of TD Garden got on their feet for their incredible center.

Free agent Tacko Fall has signed a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2020

Tacko Fall is still very raw and will likely need a lot of coaching before he’s ready for consistent minutes, let alone a role in Stevens’ rotation. But it’s a gamble that the Celtics are willing to take and that Fall himself is willing to commit to.

If nothing else, his NBA contract will let him maintain a presence at the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, where he may be a competitor or a prop for athletes in the future.

Everybody loves Tacko Fall and wants to see him succeed.

Maybe he’ll find that success with Boston, but at the very least he’s getting his chance.